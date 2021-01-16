Opinion/Letter: Four Va. Republicans merit 'coup-plotter' title

Even after the nation’s Capitol building was ransacked on Jan. 6, four Virginia lawmakers voted on the wrong side of history. Despite enduring the threats of an angry President Trump supporting a mob in a situation where members of Congress cowered in fear — first on the floor of chambers, gas masks in hand, and then in an undisclosed location so that the band of insurrectionists couldn’t trace them — these lawmakers quickly returned to political posturing in what has been accurately labeled “the sedition caucus.”

Republican Reps. Ben Cline, Bob Good, Morgan Griffith and Robert J. Wittman objected to either, or both, the certified (and in some cases recertified) votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania. They chose to ignore the facts. They chose to ignore that the election results, now two months in the past, have been examined by 50 state governments and the District of Columbia and have unsuccessfully been challenged at least 42 times in the U.S. courts, including the Supreme Court. They chose to ignore the absence of evidence of massive fraud at a level anywhere sufficient to overturn these free and fair election results.