Opinion/Letter: Former dental care system was better than Medicaid

Re: “Medicaid dental care hard to find,” guest editorial published in the Aug. 26 Daily Progress:

Susan Sherman, executive director of the Charlottesville Free Clinic, has it correct: “The reality is that there aren’t a lot of dentists that are accepting Medicaid.”

Politicians in Richmond offer expanded coverage and increased Medicaid benefits while limiting Virginian's access to dental treatment.

As a dentist myself, I know that not too long ago, Virginia had a robust system of public health dentistry. There were clinics throughout the state where people without insurance or money could go for basic dental needs. State lawmakers gradually defunded the program in favor of “free” Medicaid money from Washington. Now many of those former clinic patients have Medicaid cards in their pockets but limited care options. Their options include the most expensive — hospital emergency rooms.

If you were in need, what would you prefer — dental care or dental coverage?