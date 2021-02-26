Opinion/Letter: 'Forever' promise has a darker meaning

All you seniors out there, do you remember the two- and five-cent stamps? And when mail was delivered every day by a neighborhood-walking postman? And you could send a letter to Vietnam that would arrive promptly, or you could pay a nickel extra to send an airmail letter that would be delivered to California in two days?

That was efficiency. Those were the good old days.

Now the US Postal Service has raised the cost of stamps to 55 cents and calls them "forever stamps." That mean they’re good forever.

But, you see, the name actually fits the service: It takes forever to get your mail!

Nowadays, it’s best to package everything up and send it by FedEx or Amazon to make sure it gets delivered promptly.

Better still, send email or call if it's really important.

For those of us who get meds by mail, just hope they don’t expire while in supposed transit.