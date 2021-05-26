Opinion/Letter: For U.S. security, we can work with Putin

For U.S. security, we can work with Putin
During World War II, America allied with Stalin’s Soviet Union for the purpose of defeating Hitler’s Third Reich. In 1972, President Nixon opened up diplomatic and economic relations with Mao Zedong’s China, one purpose of which was to partner (unofficially) with China to guard against the prodigious military power of the Soviet Union during the Cold War period.
America entered these formal and informal alliances knowing full well that both Stalin and Mao murdered millions of their fellow citizens in order to remain in power. Why would America have partnered with these truly barbarous leaders? They were true evil, looking right back in our face. The answer is simple: for national survival.
Avoiding a nuclear conflict is clearly America’s primary national interest in today’s world.
Columnist David Ignatius presents a very dangerous picture of the future due to the rapid modernizing of the strategic nuclear forces of both Russia and China (“The nuclear wizards of Armageddon,” The Daily Progress, May 13). Ignatius is correct in his assessment that these new weapons will “destabilize the balance of terror” among the leading nuclear powers.
Focusing on the potential Russian threat, it should be pointed out that more than 90% of all nuclear weapons globally are under the control of Russia and the United States. In a moment’s notice, the obliteration of the majority of citizens of both nations is at hand. All other policy differences America and Russia might have must be made subservient to this real nuclear threat.
President Putin of Russia retains power as an authoritarian head of state. I have no doubt that Putin has ordered the murders of some of his political opponents since becoming president. Russia is currently involved in deadly conflict with Ukraine, which has led to over 10,000 deaths on both sides.
A significant normalization of diplomatic relations between America and Russia must begin immediately. However, the constant barrage in the Western media of portraying Putin almost as Stalin reincarnated will make any real progress impossible. If these critics cannot show evidence of millions of dead Russians ordered by Putin, then they need to step aside without delay and stay quiet. Putin is simply an authoritarian Russian nationalist.
The Biden administration recently agreed to the five-year extension of the nuclear START treaty with Russia.
A very good beginning. Much more needs to be accomplished.
David Schmookler
Nelson County
