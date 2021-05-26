Opinion/Letter: For U.S. security, we can work with Putin

For U.S. security, we can work with Putin

During World War II, America allied with Stalin’s Soviet Union for the purpose of defeating Hitler’s Third Reich. In 1972, President Nixon opened up diplomatic and economic relations with Mao Zedong’s China, one purpose of which was to partner (unofficially) with China to guard against the prodigious military power of the Soviet Union during the Cold War period.

America entered these formal and informal alliances knowing full well that both Stalin and Mao murdered millions of their fellow citizens in order to remain in power. Why would America have partnered with these truly barbarous leaders? They were true evil, looking right back in our face. The answer is simple: for national survival.

Avoiding a nuclear conflict is clearly America’s primary national interest in today’s world.

Columnist David Ignatius presents a very dangerous picture of the future due to the rapid modernizing of the strategic nuclear forces of both Russia and China (“The nuclear wizards of Armageddon,” The Daily Progress, May 13). Ignatius is correct in his assessment that these new weapons will “destabilize the balance of terror” among the leading nuclear powers.