Opinion/Letter: For first time, Hispanic mom fears police

I am Hispanic, and many members of my family are police officers. It has been comforting to know that Hispanic police officers protect and serve the communities where they work.

So when I saw the video of Windsor police Officer Joe Gutierrez, Hispanic, that belief was shattered. Gutierrez has now been fired.

Gutierrez’s brutal actions toward Army Lt. Caron Nazario on Dec. 5, 2020, during a traffic stop were disgraceful. (Disclaimer: To my knowledge, I am not related to the lieutenant.)

Gutierrez’s hostile actions gave Lt. Nazario (who was in Army uniform) no respect, nor a moment to explain himself.

Now, for the first time, I have fear from within — fear for my adult sons. The fear that every parent dreads. Our loved ones can be victimized, can be killed by police at a traffic stop, while jogging, in their own homes, or even for the slightest violation.

As I watched the video, I went into a deep state of distress and helplessness. I wept. Then I lit a candle and prayed for Lt. Nazario and my sons, and prayed about the unjust killings of persons of color throughout this country.