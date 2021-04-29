Opinion/Letter: For first time, Hispanic mom fears police

I am Hispanic, and many members of my family are police officers. It has been comforting to know that Hispanic police officers protect and serve the communities where they work.
So when I saw the video of Windsor police Officer Joe Gutierrez, Hispanic, that belief was shattered. Gutierrez has now been fired.
Gutierrez’s brutal actions toward Army Lt. Caron Nazario on Dec. 5, 2020, during a traffic stop were disgraceful. (Disclaimer: To my knowledge, I am not related to the lieutenant.)
Gutierrez’s hostile actions gave Lt. Nazario (who was in Army uniform) no respect, nor a moment to explain himself.
Now, for the first time, I have fear from within — fear for my adult sons. The fear that every parent dreads. Our loved ones can be victimized, can be killed by police at a traffic stop, while jogging, in their own homes, or even for the slightest violation.
As I watched the video, I went into a deep state of distress and helplessness. I wept. Then I lit a candle and prayed for Lt. Nazario and my sons, and prayed about the unjust killings of persons of color throughout this country.
Coincidentally, I have a career Army son. He and Lt. Nazario could be brothers.
Lastly, the officer with Gutierrez, Officer Daniel Crocker, who also pointed his gun at Lt. Nazario, was gutless not to stop his out-of-control senior partner. Crocker should have conferred with Gutierrez about his very hostile demands that Lt. Nazario to get out of the vehicle.
Lt. Nazario feared for his life. We have all seen how that ended for George Floyd!
Crocker failed the police officers’ creed: “…to protect the innocent against deception.”
Policing in America needs to be reformed now!
Evelyn Nazario
Charlottesville
