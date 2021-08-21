Opinion/Letter: Food bank exceeded goal, thanks to donors

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank recently concluded its inaugural Unity in Community Food & Fund Drive, a seven-day event to recognize 40 years of service to communities across central and western Virginia. Our event goal was to collect enough donations to provide 400,000 meals for those experiencing food insecurity across the 25 counties we serve.

Through the generosity of countless donors, sponsors, volunteers and advocates, we not only hit our goal, we surpassed it. We received enough donations to provide 637,892 meals.

The generosity of our community never ceases to amaze our team. Even in the face of the ongoing pandemic, which has jeopardized or worsened thousands of individuals’ and families’ access to nutritious food, the greater Charlottesville community has continued to demonstrate its unprecedented support to the Food Bank and the fight against hunger.

To all who participated in our Unity in Community Food & Fund Drive, thank you. Your support will have a direct and immediate impact on those in need throughout our region.

Joe Kreiter

Charlottesville

Joe Kreiter is a partner engagement manager for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Charlottesville.