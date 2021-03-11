Opinion/Letter: First Amendment freedoms are under fire

First Amendment freedoms under fire

I am becoming increasingly concerned about assaults on our sacred First Amendment in this country.

As detailed in George Will’s column in the March 4 Daily Progress (“There’s no government cure for this”), two sets of Democratic congressmen have convened hearings and challenged streaming and cable services, asking them to quantify their viewership.

Additionally, the Equality Act, recently passed by the House of Representatives, takes away many protections for individual or group religious convictions in the opinion of some analysts, such as those at the Heritage Foundation. It does so by expanding the definition of “public accommodations” to “any establishment that provides a good, service, or program,” which establishments may then be sued for failure to supply services that go against their religious beliefs.

So, there are incursions against both freedom of speech and the separation of church and state being promulgated by our own Congress.

This is not to even mention the recent passage of the excessive and poorly targeted coronavirus relief bill, which commentators such as John Kasich believe threatens our financial stability. And this at a time when the economy is so close to opening up on its own.