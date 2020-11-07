 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Firefighters undertake even 'small' rescues
Opinion/Letter: Firefighters undertake even 'small' rescues

Four a.m. awakening. Chirp. Chirp. Chirp. My smoke alarms were alerting me.

Finding nothing wrong, I tried to shut them off — not an easy task at age 77. I did not want to call anyone at that hour, but I was at a loss. I was able to reach the Charlottesville Fire Department and a Capt. Lance Blakey came to my rescue.

Kind and friendly, he would not let me apologize for bothering him at that hour. He replaced the bad batteries and even came back later that morning to replace the others.

We are so fortunate to have him, and all our Charlottesville firefighters. God bless them all!

Anna Askounis

Charlottesville

