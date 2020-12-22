Opinion/Letter: Fighting COVID rules fails to value health

Amazing. A Madison County pastor and three others want to sue the governor over COVID limits on the number of people who can gather indoors for church (The Daily Progress, Dec. 4 online).

So, his beliefs outweigh his members’ health?

The Bible does not say you must confine your prayers and faith to a structure. You can pray anywhere — just like I did during a North Vietnamese Army rocket attack. I drove a Jeep ambulance through the target area. I prayed that God would protect me and the wounded Marine that I had just attended to.

It worked. I’m here today because of those prayers.

Perhaps the good pastor should review one of the teachings of the Gospels: “Render unto Caesar that which is Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.”

Ron Granitz Sr.

Albemarle County