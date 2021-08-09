Opinion/Letter: Ferris U offers best location for statues

It is exciting to see the level of interest in future display of Charlottesville's decommissioned monuments to the perpetuation of white domination.

The LAXART expression of interest contextualized Charlottesville's statues very attractively as the centerpiece of a new collection of decommissioned Jim Crow era statues. It looks "new and shiny." But I wonder whether the collection's topic will have lasting value or might deteriorate in time to a "gee whiz" exhibit.

The Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia at Ferris University can best contextualize the statues. It already houses the nation's (and world's) most extensive and scholarly collection for the in-depth understanding of our racist history. And the collection is undergoing a very big, well-funded, physical expansion. Sending the statues there will be a fitting memorial to Heather Heyer and to the others who were injured during the Unite the Right rally. It will locate the statues where they can best contribute to teaching for the reversal of the ongoing effects of the recently-ended segregation era.