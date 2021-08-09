Opinion/Letter: Ferris U offers best location for statues

It is exciting to see the level of interest in future display of Charlottesville's decommissioned monuments to the perpetuation of white domination.
The LAXART expression of interest contextualized Charlottesville's statues very attractively as the centerpiece of a new collection of decommissioned Jim Crow era statues. It looks "new and shiny." But I wonder whether the collection's topic will have lasting value or might deteriorate in time to a "gee whiz" exhibit.
The Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia at Ferris University can best contextualize the statues. It already houses the nation's (and world's) most extensive and scholarly collection for the in-depth understanding of our racist history. And the collection is undergoing a very big, well-funded, physical expansion. Sending the statues there will be a fitting memorial to Heather Heyer and to the others who were injured during the Unite the Right rally. It will locate the statues where they can best contribute to teaching for the reversal of the ongoing effects of the recently-ended segregation era.
By encompassing the whole topic of the era of segregation, the museum will have ongoing value. It is the best available contextualization for the statues with respect to both the era of segregation and the current white supremacist movement.
If the community wants to preserve its wounds here, it could use the statues to teach anti-racism at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. This would be appropriate because Charlottesville is in a difficult process of reversing the still current symbols and effects of racism, somewhat piecemeal.
But could there be an arrangement with the Jim Crow Museum that they contribute to the Jefferson School a detailed photographic display of the statues and other items in their collection in a reverse transfer? Wouldn't a photo gallery be a better physical fit in the Jefferson School? And at the Jim Crow Museum there is already expertise in photographic exhibition because they have moved parts of their collection online to overcome the current crowding of a growing collection while they again expand their space.
Marcia L. Geyer
Charlottesville
Information links:
https://www.ferris.edu/HTMLS/news/jimcrow/images/demo/JCMBrochure.pdf
https://www.mlive.com/news/grand-rapids/2021/07/185m-expansion-of-jim-crow-museum-of-racist-memorabilia-planned-at-ferris-state-university.html