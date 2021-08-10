Opinion/Letter: Federal report aside, UFOs likely exist

The editorial “On UFOs, we still lack answers,” in the July 13 Daily Progress, describes the great unknown about Unidentified Flying Objects, also referred to as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.

The Pentagon recently released the results of UFO study and concludes from 144 reports of military pilots’ sightings of these objects since 2004 that there is no good explanation other than that they are not alien space craft. The UFO remains an enigma to us, mystifying our most intelligent scientists, engineers and mathematicians.

The universe is infinitely large, expanding, and unknown. It is reasonable that we are not the only planet with living beings. Life must also exist on other planets, but they are so distant that we are unable to explore them with our current technology.