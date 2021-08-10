Opinion/Letter: Federal report aside, UFOs likely exist

The editorial “On UFOs, we still lack answers,” in the July 13 Daily Progress, describes the great unknown about Unidentified Flying Objects, also referred to as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.
The Pentagon recently released the results of UFO study and concludes from 144 reports of military pilots’ sightings of these objects since 2004 that there is no good explanation other than that they are not alien space craft. The UFO remains an enigma to us, mystifying our most intelligent scientists, engineers and mathematicians.
The universe is infinitely large, expanding, and unknown. It is reasonable that we are not the only planet with living beings. Life must also exist on other planets, but they are so distant that we are unable to explore them with our current technology.
I believe that, in spite of the conclusions of the UFO study, that they are real and contain highly intelligent living beings from other planets. I believe that a millennium ago, they solved quantum physics and have built spacecraft that exceed the speed of light, turn 90-degrees within a fraction of a second, and defy the physics that we understand and apply every day in science and engineering. If they are spacecraft, traveling from planets thousands or millions, of light years away, they must exceed the speed of light.
We question why living beings might be visiting our planet. I believe that they are merely examining our planet, the atmosphere and life, and are not a threat to our existence.
Why don’t they land and attempt to communicate with us? I tell my friends, tongue-in-cheek, that it is because they find no sign of intelligent life on this planet.
I theorize that these beings understand that there is nothing new that they can learn about us or our planet. They understand what we endeavor to understand. They solved the quantum code and have built spacecraft that travel faster than the speed of light, while these mysteries of quantum physics continue to elude us.
James A. Donahue
Albemarle County