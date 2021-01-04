Opinion/Letter: Federal flag protocol reads as an advisory

Re: “Fan losing patience with kneeling athletes” (The Daily Progress, Dec. 31) and the implication that the federal statute requires that one stand and salute the U.S. flag during the national anthem:

As the law says, one “should” do this. This denotes the advisory nature of the code. It is not meant to be enforceable, as is also shown by the lack of penalties listed for non-compliance.

I also believe that the author misunderstands the word “Unity” on the players’ uniforms. I do not believe that the word is related to cohesiveness within the team (re: the comment: “But unity is expected of all team sports”) but rather is in solidarity with protests against the lack of racial justice in this nation.

It makes me proud that our future leaders see the problem and are trying to bring our attention to it in a non-violent, dignified manner.

As we enter a new year, let us all work toward equality for all and more friendly and courteous disagreements that we resolve with grace and understanding.

Peyton R. Williams

Charlottesville