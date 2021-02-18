Opinion/Letter: Farm laborers need minimum-wage protection

American history will tell you that Sen. Robert Kennedy did not want to travel to California and meet with farm laborers and their leader, Cesar Chavez, back in 1966, when there were many pressing issues that faced Americans that needed his attention. What he saw and heard from the farmers and laborers made him get involved with the rights of the farm workers.

Farm laborers are now exempt from the minimum wage; a bill to change that, and make other reforms, is now in the Senate Commerce and Finance Committee.

Legislation gradually raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour passed the General Assembly last year.

What will that mean to the farm laborers? An affordable living will become available to those who work hard all day to bring our food to the table — but now return home to scarce resources themselves.

Can we also put ourselves in the position of Kennedy to listen as he sat next to Cesar Chavez and asked, “What do you want and how can I help?”

It will not be a small ask to anyone to be able to make a life-changing move and raise the minimum wage of the farm laborers.