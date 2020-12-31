 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Fan losing patience with kneeling athletes
I have been a University of Virginia basketball fan for many years; however, my enthusiasm for the team has waned since learning that some of the players kneel during the playing of the national anthem.

Showing disrespect for our anthem and flag accomplishes no more than showing ignorance of the truth.

Plus, federal statute says that civilians in attendance while the anthem is played “should … stand at attention with their right hand over the heart.”

Yet, the athletic department obviously allows this demonstration.

In addition, the team sports jackets bear the word “unity.” But unity is expected of all team sports. Do the UVa players need to be reminded by having "unity" printed on their uniforms?

Hey, forget the politics and just play basketball.

John Elliott Clark

Albemarle County

Information link: https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/36/301

