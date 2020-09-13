Opinion/Letter: Falwell's atonement?

As a true champion of Christ, perhaps Jerry Falwell Jr., in an effort to atone for his sins, will forgo his severance package of $10.5 million and donate it to the church or Liberty University.
Warren “Andy” Andrews
Albemarle County
Information link: https://dailyprogress.com/news/state-and-regional/liberty-university-owes-jerry-falwell-jr-10-5-million-after-resignation/article_4de64e19-3014-5fbf-9b9f-07c36f11d3ef.html
