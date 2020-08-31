Opinion/Letter: Faculty union could serve UVa well

I read with interest that there is a group at the University of Virginia that is trying to unionize (The Daily Progress, Aug. 24). As a retired member of the faculty at the University of Connecticut, which unionized decades ago, I wholeheartedly support unionization. It was the best thing that ever happened to UConn (other than the women's basketball team).
For years before unionization, UConn's faculty salaries were not competitive and the faculty senate was feckless. After we gained collective bargaining power, the state legislature had to listen to us and so did the university administration.
UConn salaries became competitive, new faculty positions were approved, and dilapidated buildings were replaced. UConn today is a highly rated university — for instance, it is rated ahead of Virginia Tech and the University of Minnesota by U.S. News & World Report.
I might add that with the defined benefit pension plan which the union has fought to maintain, I am living comfortably in retirement.
As a political scientist, I know that democracy depends on a balance of power between groups of interests. If, for example, a university administration has all the power, there is no democracy. Free speech is meaningless if the speakers are not listened to. It is ironic that the man who wrote the Declaration of Independence was also the founder of the University of Virginia.
David RePass
Albemarle County
