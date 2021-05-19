Opinion/Letter: Facts of Jan. 6 riot can't be concealed

It seems that GOP members of Congress thought they could whitewash the history of the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6. They want people to believe that it was perpetrated by “patriots” reacting to harassment by the police.

Recently ousted GOP leader Liz Cheney had it right when she said that her party needs to steer away from the anti-democratic cult of personality, and face the truth about the insurrection and the validity of the November election results.

There is plenty of film showing the riot as it really happened, including death threats to members of Congress and the then vice president of these United States. No whitewash can change the film or the facts.

George Loper

Charlottesville