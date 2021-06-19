Opinion/Letter: Extended federal aid can cut child poverty

We can cut child poverty in half.

Some 13% of children under 18 in Virginia live in poverty, a rate that rises to 16.4% in our 5th District. For families with a single female householder or parent, the number skyrockets to an estimated 35.8% of children under the age of 18.

In March, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan, legislation that expands two of our most effective tools at reducing poverty — the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit. Refundable tax credits, including these two programs, lifted 7.5 million people out of poverty in 2019. This year’s CTC expansion is projected to cut child poverty by 45% over the next year.

These changes are a generational leap for millions of low-income Americans. However, the CTC changes will expire next year, erasing much of the progress we make. Congress can prevent that from happening. In March, more than 120 national and state organizations called for a permanent expansion of the CTC to ensure reductions in child poverty continue beyond this year.

Of equal importance in the fight against poverty is housing. For example, federal assistance programs can help only 23% of households that are eligible for housing vouchers.