Opinion/Letter: Expensive election ads raise funding questions

At the beginning of the political campaign in the 5th Congressional District, I was inclined to vote for Cameron Webb. I am not a fan of Bob Good, especially for the way he won his nomination over Denver Riggleman.

Then the TV ads began for Cameron Webb. They are so numerous it has become ad nauseam, no pun intended.

Where does this man get all this money to run all of these ads? It scares me when you see this kind of money spent. Is anyone concerned besides me? I mean, this is a lot of money! To whom will he truly answer if elected? Those who gave him all this money? Again, scary.

And last but not least, the ads have become negative toward his opponent. Do we really need that? I personally find negative ads disgusting and non-appealing.

Vote for whom you want, but watch out for the big-money spenders. They are beholden to someone, and probably not to you nor to me.

Chuck Lebo

Albemarle County