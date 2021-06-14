Opinion/Letter: Expanding the draft is of serious concern

The Daily Progress story “High court asked to review draft registration law,” June 7, should concern anyone who has teenaged daughters or sisters.

The U.S. Supreme Court could decide as soon as June 14 if young women also should be required to register for a draft, along with young men, and sent to fight future wars.

The real question is: Is the military draft legal?

Amendment 13 of the U.S. Constitution outlaws slavery and involuntary servitude, except for punishment of crime. My interpretation of the 13th Amendment is that a draft registration and military draft are illegal, since being drafted into the military is a form of involuntary servitude. This conclusion makes the current Supreme Court debate moot.

I recommend that we always follow the U.S. Constitution.

James L. Wilson

Albemarle County