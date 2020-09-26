Opinion/Letter: Exercising a citizen's duty to vote

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 18, I exercised the No. 1 duty of a citizen of these United States: I voted in the presidential election.

It is my duty to vote — just as it is yours. You see, if you don’t vote, then you forfeit your right to complain.

Just think about how many of us service people fought to defend your right to vote, so do not dishonor us by not going to the polls.

I also want to thank Albemarle County and all the volunteers who made it so simple and organized to do so. The operation at the early-voting station at the County Office Building on 5th Street Extended was a lesson in efficiency. There was hardly any line when my wife and I arrived. We were promptly shown how to proceed. Everyone was very courteous, helpful and friendly.

I received several “thanks for your service” from people there. I thanked several people for helping at the polls and others just for voting.

So please, please do the same. Voting is the best way to thank a veteran.

Ron Granitz Sr.

Albemarle County