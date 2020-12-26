Opinion/Letter: Ex-security chief: Trustworthy source?

I feel reassured to hear from Christopher Krebs, former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, that this was a secure election. I must wonder, though, how he could credibly make this statement while failing to detect that the Russians were hacking into multiple U.S. government agencies over a period of several months on his watch.
Leo Bourne
Fluvanna County
