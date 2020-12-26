 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Ex-security chief: Trustworthy source?
Opinion/Letter: Ex-security chief: Trustworthy source?

I feel reassured to hear from Christopher Krebs, former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, that this was a secure election. I must wonder, though, how he could credibly make this statement while failing to detect that the Russians were hacking into multiple U.S. government agencies over a period of several months on his watch.

Leo Bourne

Fluvanna County

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/chris-krebs-senate-hearing-defends-2020-election/

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/russian-hackers-breach-u-s-government-effort-aimed-agencies-private-n1251057

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chris_Krebs

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2020/dec/15/orion-hack-solar-winds-explained-us-treasury-commerce-department

