Opinion/Letter: Every citizen should vote; let's make them

I vote because I feel it is important to help select people to represent us in our local, state, and federal governments. I vote for candidates I feel will honor their oath of office to serve the people and to uphold our Constitution.
I think we should pass a federal law that makes it mandatory for all citizens to vote (like in Australia), and if you fail to vote you have to pay a fine.
Nancy Sanders
Fluvanna County
Information link: https://www.aec.gov.au/faqs/#:~:text=Yes%2C%20under%20federal%20electoral%20law,%2C%20by%2Delections%20and%20referendums
