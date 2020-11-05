 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Letter: Every citizen should vote; let's make them
0 comments

Opinion/Letter: Every citizen should vote; let's make them

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I vote because I feel it is important to help select people to represent us in our local, state, and federal governments. I vote for candidates I feel will honor their oath of office to serve the people and to uphold our Constitution.

I think we should pass a federal law that makes it mandatory for all citizens to vote (like in Australia), and if you fail to vote you have to pay a fine.

Nancy Sanders

Fluvanna County

Information link: https://www.aec.gov.au/faqs/#:~:text=Yes%2C%20under%20federal%20electoral%20law,%2C%20by%2Delections%20and%20referendums

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert