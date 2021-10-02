Opinion/Letter: Events increasingly show need for carbon tax

We must take our heads out of the sand and look climate change in the face.

In 2021, climate change has devastated the lives of countless people across the globe and within the United States. Forests and houses have burned down, and flooding due to intensely hot storms has taken lives. More islands are at risk of disappearing. The cumulative nature of climate change yields frightening projections for the lifetimes of our children.

But some people do not seem to share my intense concern. Is it because they feel helpless and without options? There are, however, real options that everyday people can act on.

One such option is carbon pricing. Carbon pricing (or taxing) is a fee on fossil fuels that is given back to the people to create clean energy businesses and bolster marginalized people as we transition to renewables. Only 100 companies are responsible for a whopping 71% of carbon emissions, and they are not going to stop propelling this crisis forward unless they are addressed in language they understand. Carbon pricing tells these businesses and their investors that it will cost them far more to pollute and cause widespread devastation than to invest in the switch to renewables.