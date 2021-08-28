Opinion/Letter: Evacuations must be adequately planned

I haven’t been able to watch the news recently. The Afghanistan scenes show both desperation and utter ineptitude. Friends are being betrayed, promises broken and our service members put in harm’s way by bungled planning, miscalculations and hubris.

While we have had a rocky year in America with pandemic and civil unrest, we haven’t endured the ravages of violent upheaval in more than 150 years. I hope that God continues to bless our country, although we really mess up sometimes.

My family lived in a foreign land once. We experienced a bit of culture shock and reality check when we stepped off a Delta plane into the Frankfort, Germany, airport and saw young soldiers patrolling with machine guns years before Sept. 11, 2001.

By April 1986, we had settled into a lovely German neighborhood with kind neighbors. But safety precautions included always keeping a half-tankful of gas: “You’ve got to have enough to get to Kaiserslautern,” which hosts a U.S. military installation.

That spring, U.S. service members in Germany prepared for the two weeks of “Able Archer,” a yearly military drill where supporting reservists from the States came to engage in field exercises.