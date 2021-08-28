Opinion/Letter: Evacuations must be adequately planned

I haven’t been able to watch the news recently. The Afghanistan scenes show both desperation and utter ineptitude. Friends are being betrayed, promises broken and our service members put in harm’s way by bungled planning, miscalculations and hubris.
While we have had a rocky year in America with pandemic and civil unrest, we haven’t endured the ravages of violent upheaval in more than 150 years. I hope that God continues to bless our country, although we really mess up sometimes.
My family lived in a foreign land once. We experienced a bit of culture shock and reality check when we stepped off a Delta plane into the Frankfort, Germany, airport and saw young soldiers patrolling with machine guns years before Sept. 11, 2001.
By April 1986, we had settled into a lovely German neighborhood with kind neighbors. But safety precautions included always keeping a half-tankful of gas: “You’ve got to have enough to get to Kaiserslautern,” which hosts a U.S. military installation.
That spring, U.S. service members in Germany prepared for the two weeks of “Able Archer,” a yearly military drill where supporting reservists from the States came to engage in field exercises.
I was puzzled one night when the hubby called to report that an evacuation plan showed that our girls and I would already have flown out of Kaiserslautern Air Force Base, bound for the States, if civilians had been deemed at risk.
I didn’t know that the routine military drill had become an actual operation. President Reagan had taken advantage of the amped-up military presence in Europe to bomb Libya. Just 10 days prior, U.S. service members had been targeted in West Berlin by one of the German terrorist cells funded by Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi.
After the bombing, I also was blissfully unaware of the panic suffered by families living on bases that were left unprotected. At a monthly wives’ meeting, I was stunned that families were so spooked that they had begun regular nightly security rounds in the housing areas. Afterward, I felt very grateful to slip into the safe anonymity provided by our nondescript village.
And now, we have an evacuation nightmare, with a closing exit door, in a faraway land. There’s no list of evacuees, points of departure, logistical planning.
Reverberations will echo for years. But will our trashed honor ever be retrieved?
Mary Rekas
Albemarle County
Information link: https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/u-s-bombs-libya