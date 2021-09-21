Opinion/Letter: Encourage vaccinations by positive reinforcement

The current COVID vaccine mandate by the Biden administration that requires vaccination compliance by federal employees and contract workers, and by businesses with more than 100 employees, is premature and ignores common sense and the psychology of persuasion.

Although the negative reinforcement of government and private business mandates for employee vaccinations may result in some vaccination increases, it will certainly spur lawsuits and conflict, and it has the potential to further solidify the stark political, cultural and emotional divides in our country. The message of accusation (implying that Americans are ignorant regarding the science) and the punishment for non-compliance are toxic to our country’s soul.

Positive reinforcement is far more powerful than negative reinforcement, and it was not given a real chance to work, since apparently no attempt was made to enlist messaging assistance from individuals with a wide range of political views to persuade the public that vaccinations are critical to managing COVID.