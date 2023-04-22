Charlottesville Area Transit is currently studying alternative fuels, and it should go electric. There are many benefits to the new buses being electric: reduced environmental impact, cheaper long-term upkeep, and improved health of riders and people along the route. As a high school sophomore, I have started using CAT buses as a method of transportation, and the future of the bus system would affect me directly. Addressing climate issues is incredibly important to me and as an intern at the Community Climate Collaborative (C3), I’m doing my part in being a part of the solution.

Electric buses would reduce Charlottesville’s carbon emissions as electric buses produce significantly lower greenhouse gasses than gas-powered buses. Transportation represents 28% of Charlottesville’s emissions (as of 2019); switching to electric buses could significantly reduce that number. When it comes to air and climate pollution, electric buses are currently six times more efficient than diesel buses in Virginia.

While the upfront cost of electric buses might be intimidating, over time electric buses are actually cheaper than diesel buses. Electric buses could provide fuel and maintenance savings of approximately $50,000 a year over fossil fuel-powered buses. This would result in a payback period much shorter than the lifespan of the bus. Generally, electric buses have the same life expectancy as other buses. There are also many options in terms of funding to help accommodate the high upfront cost, including possible funds from the Inflation Reduction Act.

Finally, electric buses result in healthier communities. Fossil-fuel-powered buses emit toxic tailpipe and/or upstream air pollution that are detrimental to the health of people along the route and those who use the buses frequently, especially bus drivers and children taking buses to school. Switching to electric buses nearly eliminates this problem.

CAT buses are an incredibly helpful resource that should be improved to help the many riders and the climate. When CAT releases its study on alternative fuels this April, it should recommend that Charlottesville switch to electric buses!

Hestia Haske

Intern, Community Climate Collaborative

Charlottesville