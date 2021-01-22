Opinion/Letter: Electric bikes can help improve the environment

Over the past couple of years, our environmental situation has become dire. According to the United Nations in March 2019, we had “only 11 years left to prevent irreversible damage from climate change…” — meaning we have less than 10 years now.

One of the most problematic factors in climate change is vehicles such as cars, trucks and buses. Transportation emits “more than half of nitrogen oxides in our air…,” according to the Union of Concerned Scientists.

“CO2 levels will not stop rising until emissions are driven down to zero,” says Discover Magazine.

All this is why it is vital that we continue to lower our emissions.

This can be easily achieved by walking or biking wherever possible. For longer commutes, an electric bike is a more sustainable (and economical) alternative. These have a small electric motor and can assist you to speeds of up to 28 mph.

This would make a huge difference to the situation that we live in, and make a big jump, to get our pollution under control before 2030.

Jack Johnson

Charlottesville