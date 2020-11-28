Opinion/Letter: Electoral College was set up for good reason

Re: “Passage of compact needed for fair voting” (letter to the editor, The Daily Progress, Nov. 23).

The number of electors is based on the sum of a state's senators and congressmen as determined in the last census, which is 2010 for the recent election. Each state gets two senators and at least one congressman — more if the ratio of the nation's population to the capped number of 435 gives it more. This was determined at the 1787 Constitutional Convention as a compromise between the Virginia and New Jersey plans, which, respectively, sought to determine representation by population and treating each state equally.

In order to get the less populous states to join the union, it was agreed that one body (the Senate) have each state represented equally, while the House of Representatives would apportion delegates by population.

The Electoral College was created to select a president in that same manner (one electoral vote equals the number of senators plus representatives).