Opinion/Letter: Electoral College system unfair to many voters
Opinion/Letter: Electoral College system unfair to many voters

Columnist Jackie Gingrich Cushman says the strength of the Electoral College is that: "If there were only a national popular vote, then every vote would count the same. Metro areas would be more valuable places for candidates to campaign, and small states could simply be ignored" (“Electoral College exists for good reason,” The Daily Progress, Sept. 2).

But what happens now? With two exceptions, electoral votes are awarded by states as winner-takes-all. Voters in swing states know their votes can make a big difference, and candidates know this, too. A handful of swing states determine the fate of the country and get all of the attention.

Voters in minority parties in solidly "red" or "blue" states know their votes don't even count under our Electoral College system. Why should they bother to vote at all? What's the point?

It'd be much easier to motivate people to vote by changing how electors are assigned by states. Until that happens, our country is not a true democracy. 

Bruce Grant

Albemarle County

