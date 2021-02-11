Opinion/Letter: Election officials help to preserve our democracy

Thomas Jefferson wrote in our Declaration of Independence that “Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed.” Fellow Virginian James Madison elaborated further that “The right of suffrage is a fundamental Article in Republican Constitutions. The regulation of it is, at the same time, a task of peculiar delicacy.”

The recent presidential and congressional elections certainly presented a “task of particular delicacy,” given they were conducted in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a record numbers of voters and absentee ballots, and we had a president who falsely attacked the election as rigged and riddled with voter fraud.

I would like to extend my most heartfelt thanks to the Electoral Board of Virginia and Albemarle County and to each of the employees of the county registrar’s office, as well as the many part-time workers and volunteers who engineered and conducted a relatively safe and trouble-free election.