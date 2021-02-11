Opinion/Letter: Election officials help to preserve our democracy

Thomas Jefferson wrote in our Declaration of Independence that “Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed.” Fellow Virginian James Madison elaborated further that “The right of suffrage is a fundamental Article in Republican Constitutions. The regulation of it is, at the same time, a task of peculiar delicacy.”
The recent presidential and congressional elections certainly presented a “task of particular delicacy,” given they were conducted in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a record numbers of voters and absentee ballots, and we had a president who falsely attacked the election as rigged and riddled with voter fraud.
I would like to extend my most heartfelt thanks to the Electoral Board of Virginia and Albemarle County and to each of the employees of the county registrar’s office, as well as the many part-time workers and volunteers who engineered and conducted a relatively safe and trouble-free election.
As a volunteer, temporary worker and poll watcher from early September through the November election, I saw firsthand the tremendous amount of planning, adaptability and effort by the registrar’s staff in responding quickly to thousands of voters requesting absentee ballots, opening those ballots, making sure they were from registered voters, and ensuring that they were counted. It was my observation that, regardless of political leanings, everyone who was part of this effort was dedicated to ensuring that every eligible vote was counted.
While I was disappointed that Dr. Cameron Webb was not elected to represent the 5th Congressional District in Congress, I am convinced that the election was fair and accurate. Accordingly, I have no interest in trying to undermine the results by assaulting the Capitol and ransacking the offices of our elected representatives.
To paraphrase Winston Churchill, seldom has “so much been owed by so many to so few.” Thanks to the registrar and staff for preserving the foundation of our representational democracy.
Jim Pyles
Albemarle County
Information links:
https://www.loc.gov/classroom-materials/elections/right-to-vote/the-founders-and-the-vote/
https://dailyprogress.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/city-county-saw-record-turnout-in-2020-election/article_ac621cfa-2478-11eb-8ad3-97e5dce45261.html
https://apnews.com/article/election-2020-ap-fact-check-joe-biden-donald-trump-technology-49a24edd6d10888dbad61689c24b05a5