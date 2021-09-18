Opinion/Letter: Educators deserve thanks — and so much more

Recently as I exercised my privilege of dropping my son off at school, I was struck by the staff standing outside Monticello High School. They had masks on, but I could still see the smiles in their eyes — which may veil their own concerns.

As a parent and former teacher, I want to thank all educators and specifically Albemarle County Superintendent of Schools Matt Haas, MHS Principal Rick Vrohovac and their teams for all they are doing and for all they have done in the past year and a half.

The pandemic is a no-win situation, but these professionals have worked tirelessly to keep our young people safe, while they may be worrying about their own health and their own families.

I listened in as my son learned virtually last year, and the efforts to engage students were effective for mine. The caring and concern were evident from what I saw and heard. Thank you. I mean it — thank you so much. More than ever, the saying “It takes a village” rings true.