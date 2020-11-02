Opinion/Letter: Education is key to equity, inclusion

Another critical junction that our community must consider is the transition to high school. Studies have shown that students who fail one or more courses in the ninth grade are less likely to graduate. This situation discourages students and can prevent the realization of their enormous potential.

I want to commend Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and the University of Virginia for taking the first bold steps on a memorandum of understanding to increase equity and inclusion in our community (“Local officials happy with diversity MOU, but want more details,” The Daily Progress, Oct. 28). This is critical as we address many challenges at once.

UVa President Jim Ryan raised the issue of increasing the reading skills of third-graders. We know from research that if students are not reading at grade level when they complete the third grade, this could impact later learning.

What does this mean? It translates to difficulties with mathematical reading problems, history, and literature and many long-term implications for post-secondary education and work.

Reading is fundamental, to borrow a phrase. Of course, the fundamentals of reading start pre-natally and are progressive and cumulative through formal schooling — we know that. But, barring early interventions, how does a community approach the issue for a student in the here and now?

Communities across the country have focused on out-of-school learning experiences in the summer between third and fourth grades. In Richmond, Indiana, for example, the community established “The Third Grade Reading Academy,” which uses the community as the classroom and engages students and a range of partners in the summer months in a “school without walls.”

Another critical junction that our community must consider is the transition to high school. Studies have shown that students who fail one or more courses in the ninth grade are less likely to graduate. This situation discourages students and can prevent the realization of their enormous potential.

Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker asked about immediate collaborations that could be done. Well, here are two. Make sure that all our third-graders are ready for the fourth grade and that our older students have greater success in their first year of high school.

These are community issues, not just school issues, and it will take a collaborative community effort on all fronts to be successful. This is not guesswork. Let’s get started.

Suzanne Morse Moomaw

Charlottesville