Opinion/Letter: Early voting works out well

I'm writing to give public thanks to the staff of the Albemarle County elections office for the fine job they've done organizing in-person and absentee voting this year. I voted in person on Sept. 18 at the 5th Street County Office Building (1600 5th St). The voting procedure was well organized to avoid the risk of virus transfer and took about the same time it would have taken at my precinct.
The office is easy to find, and parking is convenient. It was reassuring to see this essential government function working well, particularly this year, and I much appreciate it.
George Leaman
Albemarle County
Information link: https://www.albemarle.org/government/elections/vote-absentee
