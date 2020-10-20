Opinion/Letter: Early voting is safe, easy and efficient

I write as our nation is in the midst of chaos on many levels — a deadly pandemic that as of this writing has claimed nearly 215,000 souls, racial and social division, millions still unemployed, businesses demolished, livelihoods in jeopardy, and nearly one quarter of Americans at risk of losing their homes. It is easy to be afraid in these troubled times.
What can we do to stem the tide of panic and fear? Vote! What can we do to firmly declare that we want to change the current direction of our lives, our state, and our country? Vote!
Many of us do not trust the upcoming election. Dangerous propaganda suggesting voter fraud has been swirling, creating fear that our votes will not count. But studies peg mail-in voter fraud at around 0.0025%, and in-person voter fraud is even less.
We are fortunate to live in one of the most magnificent states in our union, and Virginia is doing a stellar job with the voting process. We have every opportunity to make our voices heard — easily, smoothly, and safely. Early voting began on Sept. 18 and continues until Oct. 31. You still have time to vote before Election Day. There are even options for Saturday voting.
Initially, I had requested a mail-in ballot for the presidential election. But I changed my mind and decided to vote early in person. I believe this puts the least amount of pressure on the overall system. It should be noted that, if you’ve requested a mail-in ballot, you need to bring the whole ballot with you if you decide to vote in person. Again, Virginia has it down! I tracked my mailed ballot online, waited until it arrived, and took it with me to early voting.
Our Albemarle County elections department is to be congratulated. Beginning with the orderly direction in the parking lot, the process was efficient and easy, and safe. Everyone is masked and safely distanced. There is plenty of hand sanitizer, and even clean pens.
Vote! Vote for your health and that of your family; and, yes, vote for the health of the U.S. It’s our democracy, and we keep it healthy by voting.
Ginny Craven
Albemarle County
