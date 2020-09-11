Opinion/Letter: Dueling protests — but who wins?

I am sitting by the Corner reading about how struggle is beautiful and the future is fast, for my Italian literature and sustainability class. Not 10 yards away, there is noise distracting me — opposing views on opposite sides of the street. Three University of Virginia students for Black Lives Matter. One older man for Supporting the Police. That’s what their signs say. They haven’t said much about it themselves.
The three girls call him names and make sexually explicit comments about him. They say he should go home. They say he is a fascist. They say he wants to screw the mayor (but put it more crudely).
He says the lovely mayor supports antifa. He stands and laughs like Santa Claus, deep and forced. He offers for the girls to come swim in his pool.
“Fat.” “Racist.” “Fascist.” “Old man.” “Robert E. Lee.” “Stonewall.” The girls yell all these words.
Cars drive and some honk, though it is unclear for which side of the street. The girls say they can’t hear you. Then they say Black Lives Matter. A man in a car says that the organization is admittedly Marxist.
I feel like I should move from my bench. I am too close to this noise. My back is to the street. I am facing the school, the grass, other students lying out on blankets. I still don’t know what each side wants, or how there can even be sides when nothing is neatly binary. It distracts me from my work, which teaches me how to interpret the world without drinking from the Anthropocene ideology.
I do not take my political stance here. I observe and try to learn, presented with an alternative avenue of education.
It hurts me to hear their criticisms of one another. I’d like to buy them a coffee and talk. I don’t understand enough. I don’t believe that they understand, or they wouldn’t be laughing and hurling insults. The goal should be connection, progression, change.
The girls leave. The man is standing there with a monopoly on protester signs. He doesn’t represent me. It is quieter now. I still want to talk, but I am quiet, too. I have not listened enough to know, and I am scared to open my mouth … uncertain.
Megan Blaustein
Holland, Pennsylvania
