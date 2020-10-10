Opinion/Letter: Drug price caps don't hurt economy

The recent Commentary by John Newby on developing partnerships between the life sciences industry and policymakers is timely and relevant, especially concerning the COVID-19 pandemic (“Policymakers should support industries fighting against COVID,” The Daily Progress, Sept. 27).
Several local companies in the CvilleBioHub — including Indoor Biotechnologies, MicroGEM, Caretaker Medical, Lumacyte, and Lighthouse Instruments — are actively engaged in producing state-of-the-art technology to control the coronavirus.
However, the assertion that price caps on U.S. prescription drugs would “jeopardize” the industry and threaten jobs is overblown. It is a narrative created by pharma to protect excessive profit margins.
Locally, entrepreneurial companies in the medical device, instrumentation and biomanufacturing sectors account for over 1,200 of the 2,000 life sciences jobs, with pharma companies accounting for just 79 jobs. So, not much threat there.
This pretext about job losses has been used by the U.S. pharma industry for years to justify some of the highest prescription drug prices in the world. Expensive drug costs are crippling many families and are a burden on the U.S. health-care system. American families deserve better.
Pharma companies across the country have benefited from hundreds of millions of dollars of state and federal research grants and research-and-development tax credits, as well as government-funded biomedical research that underpins drug development.
Negotiated drug prices are not a barrier to success. Leading pharmaceutical companies — such as Sanofi, Astra Zeneca (a sponsor of Virginia Bio), Glaxo Smith Kline and Novartis — routinely negotiate drug prices with governments in Europe and all over the world.
Concerned citizens should support legislation proposed by U.S. Sen. Mark Warner to allow the U.S. government to negotiate drug prices in this country. This legislation, the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act of 2019, was approved by a bipartisan vote of the Senate Finance Committee in July. It is way past time that U.S. patients are paying two to three times, or more, for prescription drugs than elsewhere.
A detailed report of the local biotechnology industry and its economic impact is available on the CvilleBioHub website.
Doubling the size of the industry over the next 10 years will require continued support from policymakers and public-private partnerships (such as GO Virginia) to expand infrastructure, which is a critical need.
Martin Chapman
Charlottesville
Information links:
www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/2543/all-info#:~:text=Prescription%20Drug%20Pricing%20Reduction%20Act%20of%202019%20Official,ensure%20accountability%20to%20taxpayers%2C%20and%20for%20other%20purposes.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!