Opinion/Letter: Drug price caps don't hurt economy

Pharma companies across the country have benefited from hundreds of millions of dollars of state and federal research grants and research-and-development tax credits, as well as government-funded biomedical research that underpins drug development.

Negotiated drug prices are not a barrier to success. Leading pharmaceutical companies — such as Sanofi, Astra Zeneca (a sponsor of Virginia Bio), Glaxo Smith Kline and Novartis — routinely negotiate drug prices with governments in Europe and all over the world.

Concerned citizens should support legislation proposed by U.S. Sen. Mark Warner to allow the U.S. government to negotiate drug prices in this country. This legislation, the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act of 2019, was approved by a bipartisan vote of the Senate Finance Committee in July. It is way past time that U.S. patients are paying two to three times, or more, for prescription drugs than elsewhere.

A detailed report of the local biotechnology industry and its economic impact is available on the CvilleBioHub website.