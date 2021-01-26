Opinion/Letter: Dr. King still calls us to accountability

The Jan. 18 editorial, "MLK's words still relevant" (shared from The Free Lance-Star), admonishes everyone to read or reread Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 "Letter from Birmingham Jail."

Those who do so will no doubt be struck by Dr. King's extraordinary use of logic, rhetoric, history, strategy, and language to present his case for "direct (nonviolent) action" against injustice and unjust laws. Here are some choice passages:

» "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly."

» "But I must confess that I am not afraid of the word ‘tension.’ I have earnestly worked and preached against violent tension, but there is a type of constructive nonviolent tension that is necessary for growth."