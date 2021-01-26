Opinion/Letter: Dr. King still calls us to accountability

The Jan. 18 editorial, "MLK's words still relevant" (shared from The Free Lance-Star), admonishes everyone to read or reread Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 "Letter from Birmingham Jail."
Those who do so will no doubt be struck by Dr. King's extraordinary use of logic, rhetoric, history, strategy, and language to present his case for "direct (nonviolent) action" against injustice and unjust laws. Here are some choice passages:
» "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly."
» "But I must confess that I am not afraid of the word ‘tension.’ I have earnestly worked and preached against violent tension, but there is a type of constructive nonviolent tension that is necessary for growth."
» "You deplore the demonstrations that are presently taking place in Birmingham. But I am sorry that your statement did not express a similar concern for the conditions that brought the demonstrations into being. I am sure that each of you would want to go beyond the superficial social analyst who looks merely at effects and does not grapple with underlying causes."
» "Shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will. Lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection."
» “Let us all hope that the dark clouds of racial prejudice will soon pass away and the deep fog of misunderstanding will be lifted from our fear-drenched communities, and in some not too distant tomorrow the radiant stars of love and brotherhood will shine over our great nation with all their scintillating beauty.”
What is so sadly striking is how little we have progressed since 1963. Hatred, fear, and ignorance continue to be stoked in our country against people of color; people with different religious, cultural, and political views; and others. Those who do that must be called to account before it leads to more events like Dr. King's assassination, the George Floyd killing and Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol (just to name two of the most recent injustices).
Larry Bergmann
Fairfax County
Information link: https://www.africa.upenn.edu/Articles_Gen/Letter_Birmingham.html