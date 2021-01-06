Opinion/Letter: Downtown eyesore still lacks a solution

A Daily Progress story on Jan. 3, “Dewberry sued over trademark,” concerns a dispute between two businesses, but it can’t help but remind us of the problem of who is going to do something about this eyesore in downtown Charlottesville.

The city had the opportunity to incentivize the developer to finish the building. The framework was presented in early 2017, but later that year “a divided City Council voted the package down,” says the story.

Why not use the legal expertise at the University of Virginia to find out a way to settle this insult to the city and its residents and get someone to finish this project? There has to be a way to settle it — or is it just that nobody cares?

James L. Millner

Albemarle County