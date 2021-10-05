Opinion/Letter: Dooley's expertise right for School Board

I am writing in support of Emily Dooley for Charlottesville City School Board.

I am a high school English teacher in the Albemarle County Public Schools, and my husband is a social studies teacher at Charlottesville High School. We will send our children to the city schools. We have known Emily for many years as a dear friend and a fellow educator.

As a former teacher and principal, Emily uniquely understands complicated questions about education in this difficult time. It is no small thing that Emily herself was a beloved teacher, as I saw firsthand and heard from students at our high school.

In education, we teachers want to be “warm demanders,” and that’s Emily: kind, compassionate, but seeking measurable growth from her students and her community. She challenged high school seniors to complete a real-world citizen action project where they attended City Council meetings, wrote emails to politicians, and in general added their voices to discussion of local issues.

Emily believes in the power of public schools to bring our children to this level of engaged dialogue, so long as they are led by inspired and supported teachers.