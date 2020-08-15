Opinion/Letter: Don't trash nature; recycle

Thanks to The Daily Progress for the front-page story on Aug. 6 about trash at the Moorman's River, and efforts to eliminate trash there.
I learned as a Girl Scout to “leave a place cleaner than when you got there.” Education — including signage encouraging folks to ‘pack in, pack out’ their single-use beverage containers, cigarette butts and packages, fishing line, lures, bobbins and bait containers, and all other trash — is important, and might help.
My theory is that there are not that many people who litter, but when they do, it sure dirties the environment.
I am glad to hear that different organizations are involved in considering the problem of litter.
When my spouse and I leave to go canoeing or walking, we take a bag and grabber every time. It's a lot like bringing one's own reusable bags to stores or containers to restaurants for leftovers — it has become a habit, so we feel something's missing if we head out without those things.
We were given a really good grabber by someone who volunteered at a clean-up day in Chesterfield County, and I hope Charlottesville and surrounding counties will consider providing good-quality grabbers to folks who do this kind of work.
There are several diligent residents we see regularly who pick up trash in their neighborhoods, on their way to work, etc., and we believe it makes a difference — aesthetically and environmentally.
One reason we do this is how toxic it is to manufacture bauxite, used in single-use aluminum cans. We separate out these cans and save them for a friend who regularly takes them to the recycling business on Carlton Avenue. Cans don't bring him much money, but knowing they're not in the landfill is so important to us.
A city-sponsored trip to the materials recovery facility in Chesterfield a few years ago taught me that cans are recycled within 45 days into new cans for local breweries.
So, please do not ever just trash an aluminum can; and, of course, please do not litter. Ever! And when you're in nature, please, "Take only photographs, Leave only footprints."
Mo Nichols
Charlottesville
