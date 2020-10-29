Opinion/Letter: Don't put nation at risk over voting results

In the days leading up to a crucial election, letters to the editor understandably focus on candidates or their positions. We all expect that.

Far more critical to our democracy is how we react to the results.

One measure of our system is our ability — and willingness — to abide by the will of the majority. Even if that will is measured by a majority in the Electoral College that seems to run counter to the will of the people, as it did in 2016.

It will be far worse if we divide and diminish ourselves as a people than if we examine ways within the framework of Constitution to improve our system and preserve our polity.

All of us hope that the presidential election will deliver a clear verdict. If it does not, we may see ourselves severely tested. Can we rise to this challenge?

John S. Watterson

Charlottesville