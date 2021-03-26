Opinion/Letter: Don't punish animals for just being animals

People, not pets, are to blame when animals are running free instead of under their owner’s control. Therefore, people, not pets, should be held accountable for any mischief or worse that their pets get into.

If the courts are following laws that suggest otherwise, then it’s high time for government officials to stop living in a Disney world of make-believe where animals can automatically alter their innate behavior to follow the dictates of humans.

Likewise, it’s high time for society to stop pushing for laws based upon over-the-top, soft-hearted feelings rather than legitimate facts and logic.

The Niko case demonstrates what happens when people are removed from real life. When you isolate yourself within the human world, you sacrifice knowledge of the natural one, with the result that you lose your perspective regarding rational and reasonable demands upon the creatures with which we share the Earth.

I hope someone with the power to save Niko’s life will step up to the plate and do so, and release that poor animal from its six-year incarceration for doing what comes naturally.

Marlene A. Condon

Albemarle County