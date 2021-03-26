Opinion/Letter: Don't punish animals for just being animals

Re: “Condemned dog’s fate still unclear,” The Daily Progress (March 21 print, March 20 online):
The death sentence for Niko, the dog that killed a neighbor’s cat, illustrates the loss of common knowledge as well as common sense in today’s world.
When I was growing up, everyone understood that a dog would chase and kill a cat if it caught the unlucky feline. It was common knowledge, and no one would have suggested a dog was “vicious” and “dangerous” and thus should be killed for following its instincts. Nor would anyone have thought that the dog required “rehabilitation.”
But in today’s emotionally — rather than factually — based world, a dog that can’t possibly know better has been sentenced to die. Think about this situation: It’s being treated as a murder case, undoubtedly because cats and dogs have both been inanely elevated to the status of humans, with the same expectations of moral behavior.
Even so, society doesn’t put a criminal of limited mental capacity to death for murder; society recognizes that it wouldn’t be just to hold someone accountable for actions he doesn’t understand are wrong. The same reasoning should certainly hold true for Niko.
People, not pets, are to blame when animals are running free instead of under their owner’s control. Therefore, people, not pets, should be held accountable for any mischief or worse that their pets get into.
If the courts are following laws that suggest otherwise, then it’s high time for government officials to stop living in a Disney world of make-believe where animals can automatically alter their innate behavior to follow the dictates of humans.
Likewise, it’s high time for society to stop pushing for laws based upon over-the-top, soft-hearted feelings rather than legitimate facts and logic.
The Niko case demonstrates what happens when people are removed from real life. When you isolate yourself within the human world, you sacrifice knowledge of the natural one, with the result that you lose your perspective regarding rational and reasonable demands upon the creatures with which we share the Earth.
I hope someone with the power to save Niko’s life will step up to the plate and do so, and release that poor animal from its six-year incarceration for doing what comes naturally.
Marlene A. Condon
Albemarle County