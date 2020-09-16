Opinion/Letter: Don't ignore or destroy what we've gained

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Slavery existed in many places around the world and long before 1789, when the U.S. Constitution was adopted. The Declaration of Independence had set the stage and provided the moral principles for the Constitution’s eventual abolition of this inhuman abomination.

Those who equate and conflate racism with slavery are doing their crusade against racism a disservice. They are also trivializing the ethical and moral achievements of those who won the war against slavery.

The project to overthrow slavery was fulfilled by many champions of human integrity. It took 74 years of resolute dedication and single-minded determination. It started in 1789 with the ratification of our Constitution, was advanced in the Union states in 1863 with Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation and was completed with the adoption of the 13th Amendment.

Racism is bad, but it is not the monster that slavery was. Martin Luther King Jr. deserves everlasting credit for his dogged and courageous contributions to the overthrow of Jim Crow. Thus, over the years, we have made great progress.

There is no need now to destroy what we have achieved by trying to “settle” ambiguous, incongruous and bygone disparities and inequities.

Piers Woodriff