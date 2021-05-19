Opinion/Letter: Don't compare Jan. 6 attack, BLM movement

I don’t usually agree with Liz Cheney on much of anything. However, her remarks are spot on about those who invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6 — about those who egged the insurrectionists on, those who still deny the election was won fair and square, and those who downplay the riot that day.

She should have also included those who want to equate the Black Lives Matter movement protests with the insurrection that invaded the very Capitol where she and other members of the GOP serve in the government that was the subject of the attack. The analogy is bogus: One was an armed attempt to overthrow the workings of a duly conducted election, and the other is a demand for dignity and respect for people who have been denied them too long.