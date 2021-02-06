Opinion/Letter: Donor of N95 masks aids many in our area

There are countless unsung local heroes who have selflessly served our community throughout the pandemic, and among those who are quietly making life safer for their neighbors is Rick Perrault.

Since last April, Rick and his local company, Visiontech Solution Group, have donated 30,000 N95 masks to over 40 area not-for-profit organizations and ultimately onto the faces of so many of our neighbors in need.

Rick’s humble generosity, throughout the pandemic has helped to make our community a safer and more comfortable place to live, and for that we are truly grateful.

Mark Lorenzoni

Albemarle County