Opinion/Letter: Donated services aid Botanical Garden

2021 is shaping up to be an exciting year for the Botanical Garden of the Piedmont (formerly McIntire Botanical Garden), and there are a number of local organizations to whom we owe our thanks, particularly during this challenging time.
Recently, for the third year in a row, a professional team of volunteers from Bartlett Tree Experts shared their expertise and equipment to continue efforts to clear debris, prune trees, and establish rustic log seating throughout the garden. While we were disappointed that COVID precautions prevented volunteers from joining in the work this year, we are confident that we will all join together soon.
With help from J.W. Townsend Landscaping, we have created several natural, yet socially distant, gathering spots along a series of new trails. As weather permits, we invite the public to explore the garden and see all of the improvements.
We are in the midst of changing our name to Botanical Garden of the Piedmont and are deeply grateful for the expertise of Donald Long and his colleagues at Flora Pettit PC, who are helping us navigate the legal challenges of this process.
Bailey Printing Inc. has been a strong supporter of the garden, and we hope all will admire the new signs it is producing and installing for us at the garden’s entrance on Melbourne Road. Those signs will be even more festive during spring, thanks to the daffodils donated by LH Gardens.
Finally, to the hundreds of residents of Charlottesville and Albemarle County who suggested new names, thank you for your creativity. We have long felt that the greater Charlottesville community supported the idea of our garden. The widespread engagement in the naming process showed that we are right. Come visit us. Together we will grow.
Carol S. Carter
Albemarle County
Carol Carter is the president of the board, Botanical Garden of the Piedmont.