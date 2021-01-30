Opinion/Letter: Donated services aid Botanical Garden

2021 is shaping up to be an exciting year for the Botanical Garden of the Piedmont (formerly McIntire Botanical Garden), and there are a number of local organizations to whom we owe our thanks, particularly during this challenging time.

Recently, for the third year in a row, a professional team of volunteers from Bartlett Tree Experts shared their expertise and equipment to continue efforts to clear debris, prune trees, and establish rustic log seating throughout the garden. While we were disappointed that COVID precautions prevented volunteers from joining in the work this year, we are confident that we will all join together soon.

With help from J.W. Townsend Landscaping, we have created several natural, yet socially distant, gathering spots along a series of new trails. As weather permits, we invite the public to explore the garden and see all of the improvements.

We are in the midst of changing our name to Botanical Garden of the Piedmont and are deeply grateful for the expertise of Donald Long and his colleagues at Flora Pettit PC, who are helping us navigate the legal challenges of this process.