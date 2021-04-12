Opinion/Letter: Dominion chief's place on UVa board decried

Dominion Energy’s CEO Robert Blue has no place on the University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors.
The Board of Visitors, as well as the rest of the university leadership, has a responsibility to push for policies and investments that champion people and the planet, and actively create a better future for all.
Due to Blue’s position as the president and CEO of Dominion Energy, he cannot be relied upon to make objective decisions about the university’s sustainability goals.
Furthermore, Blue is currently the chair of the Finance Committee, which controls UVa’s budget, including investments in both fossil fuel and clean energy.
This conflict of interest not only contradicts the values that are the foundations of this university, but also greatly hinders our collective goal of achieving carbon neutrality through our university's complete transition to renewable energy.
Dominion’s past investments point to a commitment to the use of fossil fuels. Dominion was part of a partnership that began construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to transport natural gas. With costs rising to $8 billion, Dominion and its partner canceled the pipeline last year.
In order to ensure a sustainable, equitable future, we must make great strides away from fossil fuels and toward a clean energy future. Dominion profits on those extractive processes and on the emitting of greenhouse gases that lead to climate change, the pollution of our natural resources, and the degradation of the health of our communities.
To have a member of the Board of Visitors representing those ideas goes against everything that UVa stands for and that our community values.
We need leaders who truly push for the greater good with integrity, rather than those profiting from unsustainable and unjust practices in the name of power. I want to feel proud to be a UVa student and member of the Charlottesville community — and that means making some big changes.
Brooke Crouch
Charlottesville
Information links:
https://bov.virginia.edu/visitors-staff
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/atlantic-coast-pipeline-canceled-after-years-delays-accusations-environmental-injustice-n1232987
https://ieefa.org/cost-of-dominions-delayed-atlantic-coast-pipeline-rises-to-8-billion/
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/05/business/atlantic-coast-pipeline-cancel-dominion-energy-berkshire-hathaway