Opinion/Letter: Dominion chief's place on UVa board decried

Dominion Energy’s CEO Robert Blue has no place on the University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors.

The Board of Visitors, as well as the rest of the university leadership, has a responsibility to push for policies and investments that champion people and the planet, and actively create a better future for all.

Due to Blue’s position as the president and CEO of Dominion Energy, he cannot be relied upon to make objective decisions about the university’s sustainability goals.

Furthermore, Blue is currently the chair of the Finance Committee, which controls UVa’s budget, including investments in both fossil fuel and clean energy.

This conflict of interest not only contradicts the values that are the foundations of this university, but also greatly hinders our collective goal of achieving carbon neutrality through our university's complete transition to renewable energy.

Dominion’s past investments point to a commitment to the use of fossil fuels. Dominion was part of a partnership that began construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to transport natural gas. With costs rising to $8 billion, Dominion and its partner canceled the pipeline last year.