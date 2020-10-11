Opinion/Letter: Do all that you can to cast your vote

This election is the most crucial in our lives. Get registered. Mail in that ballot or take it in person to the voter registrar's office.

Vote in person, early if you can. Do not delay. There are volunteers on site; signage is good; parking is abundant at Albemarle County’s office. The process is easy and fast.

In the next weeks, we will be bombarded with coverage of deeply distracting issues and concerns; few of them are as important as our voting in this general election. We must prioritize and take responsibility for the right and privilege to vote for president, senator, member of Congress. Our choices can change our country.