Opinion/Letter: DMV comes through with smiles, efficiency

DMV comes through with smiles, efficiency

I recently had a very pleasant experience … at the Charlottesville DMV. (Yeah, that DMV, the Department of Motor Vehicles.)

I’m getting a knee replaced, but I don’t want to bore anyone with the details; nobody wants or needs to listen to some old guy going on about his aches and pains, or how it felt to ride without seatbelts in the front seat of Dad’s 1960 Oldsmobile, or how he once rode in an elevator with Sen. John Glenn (which really happened).

Anyway, as part of my recovery I will have to have a temporary handicapped placard so I can get the good parking spots.

Unsure of how to get a placard, I first checked the DMV website and found it chock-full of information. Unfortunately, I still felt I needed in-person assistance. Since I was to be on Pantops that morning anyway, I masked up and stopped in at the DMV building.

Two ladies at the (hopefully) temporary desk inside the front door asked me my business and pointed me to an open and free window. (“Pleasant experience” and now “open and free window” at the DMV. Wow!)